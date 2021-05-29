David Thomas Burnett
David Thomas Burnett passed away May 25, 2021. He was born on June 17, 1947 in Tremonton, Utah to Marvin T Burnett and Nina Udy Burnett. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1965. Following graduation, he was drafted into the Army. He spent thirty-four years serving our country. While serving in the Army in Dothan, Alabama he met and married Sandra Eileen Smith. They married July 20, 1968 and spent just shy of fifty-three years together before his death. Together they had 5 children; Terrell Burnett, Julie Nagai-Burt (Brad Burt), Kelli Jordan (Jon), Joni Burnett, and Kenzi Burnett (Jesus Paez).