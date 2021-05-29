Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tremonton, UT

David Thomas Burnett

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Thomas Burnett passed away May 25, 2021. He was born on June 17, 1947 in Tremonton, Utah to Marvin T Burnett and Nina Udy Burnett. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1965. Following graduation, he was drafted into the Army. He spent thirty-four years serving our country. While serving in the Army in Dothan, Alabama he met and married Sandra Eileen Smith. They married July 20, 1968 and spent just shy of fifty-three years together before his death. Together they had 5 children; Terrell Burnett, Julie Nagai-Burt (Brad Burt), Kelli Jordan (Jon), Joni Burnett, and Kenzi Burnett (Jesus Paez).

www.standard.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, UT
City
Ogden, UT
City
Tremonton, UT
State
Alabama State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Tremonton, UT
Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#David Thomas#Baseball#Idaho Falls Idaho Temple#Football#Bear River High School#Defense Depot#Hill Air Force Base#The National Guard#The Belmont Lds Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Tremonton, UTHerald-Journal

Stewart Christensen

Stewart Knowles Christensen, of Tremonton, died May 16, 2021 following an extended illness. Stewart was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lyman and Donna Knowles Christensen. His family moved to Twin Falls where he lived most of his growing up years. After high school, he attended Idaho State College. He served an LDS mission in Denmark. After his mission he married Terry Howell, of Pocatello. He then served in the Army for three years. During that time they lived in New Jersey, Texas, and Germany. After his military service they decided to settle in the Salt Lake Valley, where they raised their four children.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Utah Stateutahutes.com

Women of Utah Concludes Pac-12 Championships

LOS ANGELES – The Utah track & field team closed out the three-day weekend at the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Loker Track Stadium. "Our gals fought hard all weekend," said head coach Kyle Kepler. "The relays both scored and Poppy [Tank] ran a valiant 5k in which she led most of the way to place as well. We also had some more lifetime best marks by Jasie [York] in the 800m prelims, Ruby Jane [Mathewson] in the 400m Hurdles prelims and Morgan improved by about 15 seconds in the 5k. This was an all-time Pac-12 Championships meet. Several meet records were set and several of the final qualifying times came from both prelims and finals – which were some of the fastest marks ever required to advance. I fully expect our league to show extremely well at the upcoming NCAA Championships."