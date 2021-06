Karen Hinchcliff Blain passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 24, 2021, at the age of 88. Karen was born April 17, 1933, in Ogden, Utah. She was the second child and only daughter of Virgil Alton and Lila Mae Taylor Hinchcliff. Karen grew up in Ogden and the surrounding areas, but lived most of her life in Roy, Utah.