Tremonton, UT

Angela (Angie) D vanDrimmelen

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 1970 - May 23, 2021. Our beautiful angel has left this earth and is once again with the love of her life Donovan. Angie was born in Milwaukie Oregon and passed away in Tremonton surrounded by her loving family. She left quietly and peacefully after a valiant fight with lung cancer. She is the daughter of Karen and Thomas vanDrimmelen.

