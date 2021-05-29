Angela (Angie) D vanDrimmelen

Stewart Knowles Christensen, of Tremonton, died May 16, 2021 following an extended illness. Stewart was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lyman and Donna Knowles Christensen. His family moved to Twin Falls where he lived most of his growing up years. After high school, he attended Idaho State College. He served an LDS mission in Denmark. After his mission he married Terry Howell, of Pocatello. He then served in the Army for three years, during which time they lived in New Jersey, Texas, and Germany. After his military service they decided to settle in the Salt Lake Valley, where they raised their four children. Stew wanted to spend his vacations doing things that included his children. He wanted to teach them to love the outdoors and have the skills to use and respect nature. They camped, hiked, fished, and canoed often. Stew had many hobbies including: photography, cross country skiing, bicycle touring, hiking, camping, canoeing, target shooting, reloading, and woodworking.