Spanish Fork, UT

Clarence Gordon Norman Jr.

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Gordon Norman Jr. Clarence Gordon Norman Jr., "Bud" was surrounded in the loving circle of his wife and children as he passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021. Bud served as the greatest example of a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also an instant friend to anyone he met. Bud was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on September 5, 1940 to Norma Oletha Spencer and Clarence Gordon Norman and was the first of four children. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had the opportunity to spend his earlier years in Salt Lake City before settling in Spanish Fork, Utah, where he graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1959. Bud was clever minded, quick footed, and strong enough to excel in football, basketball, and track & field. He then took his athleticism on to Snow College on a football scholarship.

