The UFC 263 is scheduled for this weekend, and fans could be in store for another exciting night full of jaw-dropping action. Featuring an absolutely stacked card headlined by superstar Israel Adesanya and his title bout against Marvin Vettori, UFC 263 should be a cracking event. This event is a must-watch for all MMA fans and even sports fans in general, and we are here to ensure that you don’t miss a strike, punch, or kick. Here we have all the information you need to watch UFC 263 from anywhere in the world without cable.