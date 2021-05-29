Cancel
Roy, UT

Margaret Bond Stimpson Child

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Bond Stimpson Child, 89, died May 23, 2021. She was born September 19, 1931, to Lawrence and Martha Bond in Ogden, Utah. She lived on 6000 S. in Roy, Utah for 80 years of her life. She attended school at Roy Elementary, Riverdale School, and Weber High School. In her later years, she lived in West Haven.

