Princess Leonor of Spain’s confirmation is scheduled to take place later this week. King Felipe and Queen Letizia ’s eldest daughter, along with her classmates, will be confirmed on Friday, May 28, at the Parroquia de la Asunción de Nuestra Señora de Aravaca (Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady of Aravaca), which is the same church where the Spanish Princess made her First Communion back in 2015.