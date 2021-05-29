BRENT K JAKOBSEN
Brent Kenneth Jakobsen passed away on December 7, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born in Ogden, Utah July 14, 1955 to Kristian "Chris" Frederik and Julia Schnabel Jakobsen. Brent spent the majority of his life in the Ogden area. For many years he owned an upholstery business called Custom Upholstery, and earned the nickname "Custom". Growing up he worked for his dad who owned a masonry business. Brent enjoyed camping and the outdoors and spending time with his friends. He was an expert in the art of sarcasm, and you could never tell if he was kidding or serious. Seriously! He was typical Norwegian (with a lot of German from his mom): stubborn, opinionated, unfiltered, loyal, protective, hard-working and hard-playing. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.