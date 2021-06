Clinton-Doreen W. Chittenden was reunited with her Husband, Raymond on May 25, 2021. Doreen was born on September 10, 1924 in Walkworth, Northunberland, England to Edward Taggart and Alice Weatherston Taggart. Doreen was married to her first husband, Royal C Sessions October 16, 1944 in England, later divorced. Doreen married...