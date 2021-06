Shaun passed away in the early morning of May 26, 2021 at the home of his mother after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He wasn't a quitter and never gave up his fight, even at the end. He wasn't about to sit by and let cancer take him. He made the most of his final days by driving around in his prized truck to see friends and made a trip with his brothers to Hawaii to go deep sea fishing. He never complained!