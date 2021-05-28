Cancel
Asheville, NC

Police investigate Asheville shooting on Atkinson St. that injured man – Valley Stream, New York

Cover picture for the articleAsheville, NC (WSPA) – A man was injured in a shooting in Asheville on Friday. According to Asheville police, the incident occurred on Atkinson Street at around 4:50 am. The man was seriously injured, which was life-threatening. According to police, the bullet holes were in two apartments, with multiple people sleeping inside.

