Connecticut State

Opinion: To truly recover from the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut, we must all recover

By Wildaliz Bermúdez and AJ Johnson
Hartford Courant
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we start to pick up the pieces after COVID-19 and think about how to support our state’s recovery, we can all agree that there is much to rebuild. But it’s important that we open our eyes to the truth that this crisis has revealed — not just about contagions, but about the injustice that we lived with before COVID-19 appeared in Connecticut. The pandemic was like a mighty storm that sent water into all the cracks in the foundation of our house, steadily widening them and making them impossible to ignore. There was unstable housing, underfunded city schools, low wages, unaffordable medical care, and a lack of access to high-speed internet. These problems are not new in Connecticut. But COVID showed us how these systemic inequities keep so many of our neighbors just barely above water — and how little it takes for the flood to swallow them.

