Hamptons-based Newlight Breadworks hits the big time — without a retail shop
It’s taken a little over a year for Stephen Robinson to go from hobbyist baker to nascent bread mini-mogul. At the start of the pandemic, he and his wife fled Brooklyn for Water Mill and, like millions of other untethered souls, he began baking bread for family and friends. Now you can find his Newlight Breadworks at five Hamptons farmers markets (Southampton, Easthampton, Springs, Sag Harbor and Montauk) and more than 30 East End grocers.www.newsday.com