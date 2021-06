Five healthcare heroes are recalling the harrowing experience of helping a woman that did not know she was pregnant give birth to her baby on a recent flight to Hawaii. During Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, new mom Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga of Orem, Utah reunited virtually with the group of healthcare workers who were passengers on the Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu late last month where her surprise birth took place.