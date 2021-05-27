Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Headline News

FingerLakes1
 30 days ago

Trump == 30,573 lies in 4 years, Only president impeached twice!. "The true origins of the virus may never be known," Troye observes. "But as long as there are political points to be scored, many alumni of the Trump administration don't care. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Trump administration's first and strongest instinct was to find a scapegoat rather than formulate a response. Whether or not their pet theory turns out to have been right, they will have supported it for the wrong reasons."

forums.fingerlakes1.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Be Back in Office 'By This Fall, For Sure'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that Republican former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency "by fall, for sure." Lindell made his comments during a Friday speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. During his speech, Lindell said that his upcoming "cyber symposium" in July will reveal new evidence that voting machine fraud—orchestrated by China, he claims—stole the 2020 election from Trump.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans just proved critical race theory correct

It was a good day for the insurrectionists. Senate Republicans voted in lockstep on Tuesday to block the landmark voting rights bill, in effect embracing the disenfranchisement of non-White voters under the “big lie” justification that widespread voter fraud denied Donald Trump reelection. Even as they did so, Senate Republicans...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN’s Chris Cuomo appears to scold colleague Maggie Haberman for ‘mistake’ of covering Pence 'incrementally'

CNN host Chris Cuomo appeared to slam his colleague, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, on Friday, for her coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence. Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, is on leave from the paper to write a book about former President Donald Trump but has continued to report on Trump-related turmoil. Her latest piece, "Pence, Diverging From Trump, Says He Was ‘Proud’ to Certify Election," apparently didn’t sit well with CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Reacts to Rudy Giuliani's Suspension, Says 'All of New York is Out of Control'

Former President Donald Trump believes all of New York is "out of control" after his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was ordered to stop practicing law in the state. New York state's Supreme Court ordered Giuliani to refrain from practicing law on Thursday pending disciplinary actions brought against him by the Attorney Grievances Committee for the First Judicial Department over his involvement in legal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor. The former president quickly issued a statement decrying the court's decision while falsely claiming the election had "already been proven" to be rife with massive fraud.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Sean Hannity: Questions the New York Times won't answer

For three long years, Ben Smith, Maggie Haberman, and the New York Times shamelessly propagated the Russia collusion hoax. It was one large part of the Times' strategy to continually discredit President Trump and feed into its readers’ insatiable appetite for anti-Trump venom. Another major part of the Times' partisan...
POTUSWashington Post

Brian Stelter, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”

Brian Stelter, CNN chief media correspondent and anchor of “Reliable Sources,” crafted his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” from three years of interviews with more than 300 current and former Fox News staffers. He documented Fox’s change from serious news operation to one deeply aligned with then-President Donald Trump. Since its release in August 2020, “Hoax” has been substantially updated with new chapters on the false claims of voter fraud, the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the rise of conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, June 23, at 12:30pm ET as Stelter discusses the dangers of disinformation and the weaponization of social media.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: CNN’s facts are much like their opinions, in that, they aren’t facts

So: do you wanna hear a funny opinion? That Don Lemon doesn't do opinion. PBS "Firing Line," June 18: "I don’t do opinion. And I know — the difference for me is, I do point of view. So I’m giving my point of view as an American, as a Black man who happens to be gay, through that lens. But I’m also — I’m also — I also represent CNN. And so I must tell the truth. And if I don’t, if my facts are wrong, then I have to clarify it, and I have to come on television, and I have to apologize, and I say, ‘I got that wrong.’
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Promises 'Great Day for America' Ahead of Court Appearance

Three Donald Trump supporters who have been at the forefront of spreading misinformation about the 2020 election are due in court on Thursday to answer billion-dollar lawsuits filed against them. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, QAnon-supporting lawyer Sidney Powell and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani are set to make their first...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The utter predictability of Jared and Ivanka ghosting Donald Trump

(CNN) — Here's the paragraph you need to read today:. "With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump's grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since President Donald Trump left office, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just...