Headline News

So: do you wanna hear a funny opinion? That Don Lemon doesn't do opinion. PBS "Firing Line," June 18: "I don’t do opinion. And I know — the difference for me is, I do point of view. So I’m giving my point of view as an American, as a Black man who happens to be gay, through that lens. But I’m also — I’m also — I also represent CNN. And so I must tell the truth. And if I don’t, if my facts are wrong, then I have to clarify it, and I have to come on television, and I have to apologize, and I say, ‘I got that wrong.’