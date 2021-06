When a flood strikes, an inch of water in your house can cause over $25,000 in damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). To help prevent homeowners from shouldering all the costs of flood damage, FEMA established the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP offers policies for businesses, homeowners, and renters in 23,000 communities. Certain types of mortgages require you to purchase flood insurance. Luckily, FEMA offers NFIP policies for all types of homes, even in high-risk flood areas.