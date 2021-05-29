Jon Lender: State managers seek retroactive 5% raises, plus 3.5% hikes in next two years, claiming unfair treatment by Gov. Lamont’s budget chief

State budget chief Melissa McCaw couldn’t have known she would start a movement last December when she quietly made special arrangements to give raises between 5% and 10% to 13 nonunion management employees in her agency, the Office of Policy and Management.

It took a while for her action to become news, in this column, on May 1 . But since then, it’s grown into a cause for many among the more than 1,300 other nonunion managers spread throughout the executive branch of state government, who now are speaking out to say that McCaw’s boss, Gov. Ned Lamont, should give them fair and equal treatment.

“Tell the Gov: ALL Managerial State Employees Deserve a Raise,” says the heading on the webpage of Managerial and Exempt (M+E) Employees United , an association of nonunion managers who have begun rallying for support around the issue of what they see as McCaw’s selective generosity. “Outraged at this preferential treatment for some that excluded most? Then join us in taking action today.”

One recommended action was to write Lamont along the same lines of a letter that the M+E group’s president, Monika Nugent, and three of her fellow top officers sent to the governor on May 9, about a week after the story broke.

In the letter, Nugent and her fellow M+E leaders said that “[a]s the the executive committee, we are requesting that consideration be given to a salary adjustment for managerial and exempt [nonunionized] employees” — who haven’t been getting the same raises over the past decade that their unionized subordinates have been receiving.

It’s reached the point where subordinates are making as much or more than their nonunionized bosses.

“M+E is respectfully requesting [an] adjustment to bring the salaries of managerial employees in line with bargaining unit employees,” said the letter by the M+E leaders including Nugent, who is the operations manager for the Judicial Selection Commission.

5% retroactive raise requested

“Specifically, we are asking for a retroactive 5% increase for this past fiscal year and a 3.5% increase once each year over the next biennium,” the letter said. “This would help the issues of compression and in some cases of inversion of the salaries between managers and bargaining unit employees.”

The term “salary compression” refers to situations in which subordinates’ union-negotiated pay raises push their salaries to roughly the same level as their superiors’ paychecks, and “inversion” is when the subordinate actually starts making more money than his or her boss.

The managerial association officials said that as of Friday — nearly three weeks after sending their letter to Lamont, and after more than 100 managers heeded their call to send their own messages to the governor — the administration still had not responded.

McCaw said in a telephone interview Friday night that the Lamont administration is committed to improving the situation of the nonunion managers and addressing the “salary compression” problem of subordinates’ wages overtaking bosses’ pay — but not in the amounts the managers have mentioned.

As a first step, McCaw said, the governor’s budget proposal for the coming fiscal year starting July 1 includes a 2 percent raise for the 1,300 or so executive branch managers, with a determination to be made in the following year as to any further increase.

The administration is now in discussions with General Assembly leaders for a new two-year state budget that needs to be approved by the end of the 2021 legislative session, scheduled to adjourn June 9 — and McCaw said the money for the 2 percent first-year raises is included in both the governor’s and the legislature’s budget proposals.

That’s far short of what the M+E leaders asked for in their May 9 letter. But McCaw said the administration also intends within the next few weeks to start unveiling a plan to further address the “salary compression” problem between managers and subordinates in the context of mass retirements that are expected in mid-2022 of veteran state employees, many of them managers.

The wave of departures. often called “the silver tsunami,” is expected because many people will choose to retire before unfavorable changes take effect July 1, 2022 in pension rules affecting annual cost-of-living increases. With large numbers of people leaving who’ve climbed to the top of the salary ladder, money could be freed up to improve pay for non-union managers.

McCaw said Lamont has “continued to show his commitment” to helping the nonunion managers who didn’t get raises during the Malloy administration that their unionized subordinates received. As evidence of this, she mentioned:

the governor’s support for the 2 percent raises in the upcoming year’s budget;

about 100 salary “adjustments” in the past two years for underpaid managers throughout the government;

Lamont’s willingness to increase the percentage of time the managers can work from home;

and the new “rolling out [of] a salary compression plan that will be evident in the weeks to come.”

“So our managers, they’ve waited long enough. The time is now, and we’re going begin to address this issue to ensure that they feel respected, valued, and that the [state government] is a place where they want to work,” McCaw said. The objective is to “continue to attract outstanding personnel at a time when we’re anticipating a significant loss of institutional knowledge” next year, she added.

Looking for results

McCaw made her comments four days after Nugent and a few other managers outlined their concerns to Government Watch in a group interview this past Monday. They made it clear that they’re looking for results, not just words.

They said that they’re aware of the reluctance by members of the public, and the leaders they elect, to approve raises for state employees who already make good salaries, often well over $100,000.

But one of the managers interviewed — Eileen Ego, the state Department of Transportation’s top district engineer/manager for the eastern half of Connecticut — said if the state doesn’t make the additional investment in the managers’ salaries, it will only hurt itself.

Ego, a veteran state employee hired in 1987, said that six months ago she interviewed for, and was granted, a promotion to become the first female professional engineer in charge of construction and inspection of highways and bridges in DOT’s eastern Connecticut district. “I struggled with whether I would take it or not,” she said — because now that she’s in management, “I’m bringing home less money than I did six months ago” and has two children to put through college.

(Her total pay in 2020 was $155,226, and her 2021 salary is projected to be slightly lower, according to the state comptroller’s OpenPayroll website.)

Ego said part of the reason that she left a unionized job to take the manager’s position was to become a trailblazer whom others could follow. “But, if I’m being completely honest,” she said she also did it with an eye toward organizing managers and seeking state labor board approval to form a collective bargaining unit that could negotiate for better pay.

Ego said that if she hadn’t applied for the management position last year, it “very likely would have stayed vacant” because assistant district managers can do better financially by staying in their existing bargaining unit. The vacancy opened when her boss left DOT for an engineering consultant firm, where Ego said he makes 50% more than his former state salary.

“The point I want to make is what a big problem [this] is for the state of Connecticut,” Ego said. “Me taking home less money [now, as a boss] is my problem, but this is a problem for the state.”

The DOT’s five-year capital plan includes $900 million worth of projects for highway and bridge construction and repair, she said, and more than half of it is in her eastern Connecticut district. If her post had remained vacant because of the managers’ salary problem, she said “over $500 million would [have been] administered by a district that had no manager in place. ... If the state of Connecticut is going to make good use of this [federal] infrastructure money that’s going to be coming, they need to have solid managers in place. ready to hit the ground running.”

“If you’ve got gaping holes in your [organizational chart] because you can’t fill management positions, that’s a really bad spot to be in,” Ego said.

‘If I had known’

“It wasn’t always this way,” said another nonunion manager, Kendres Lally, director of investigations for the state Department of Developmental Services. Up until midway through the Malloy administration, she recalled, “we did get the same treatment as the collective bargaining people did” — that is, when the unionized people got raises, so did the nonunion managers.

“That was the time that I became a manager,” she said. “And if I had known that it was going to change and become the way it is now, I would have stayed in my position and would not have gone into a management position.”

Lally, whose salary is listed at $96,642, said if she were to leave her present job, “none of my staff in investigations will go into my position ... for exactly the reasons we’re talking about.”

“I work with a lot of very talented individuals, many of which are retired law enforcement, that conduct investigations [into] abuse and neglect of individuals with intellectual disabilities. So, if you don’t have people who want to move up, then you’re not going to be able to protect people the way you need to do it,” said Lally, who, like Ego, was hired by the state in 1987.

“All of these issues have come to a head with managers after learning about the pay raises given to managers at OPM,” the M+E officers said in their May 9 letter to Lamont. “Though the reasons Secretary McCaw gave are valid for her agency, they are also true throughout state government, at every agency. Manager morale has never been lower; especially after hearing [McCaw say that her] ‘competent and quality’ staff deserved raises as managers at other state agencies work tirelessly everyday to provide quality services to Connecticut’s residents.”

McCaw said Friday night: “My comments last month were specific to the question about the adjustments that were made at OPM to fix a significant outflux of employees. ... Let me be abundantly clear: The state of Connecticut has outstanding managers within the ranks of [these] 1,300 employees. ... We’ve seen them lead during the past year in a way that has saved lives. ... and we appreciate their sacrifice.”

The M+E group’s letter also said that “in 2022, when many managers are slated to retire from state service, these issues will only get worse. With the retirements, there will also be an exodus of institutional knowledge across state agencies.”

“It is our hope, that in addition to addressing the disparities in pay, the salary adjustments may also incentivize some workers who may be eligible to retire to stay longer and for more employees to enter into the managerial class,” the letter said. “It would also allow time for a further study of the barriers to recruitment and retention in the managerial class as outlined in HB 6381,” a proposed legislative bill. The bill, entitled “An Act Establishing a Task Force Regarding the State Workforce and Retiring Employees,” is awaiting House action.

