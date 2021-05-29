A Great Day for Outdoor Activities! Enjoy your Saturday! – Isabella Hulsizer
Today temperatures will increase to the 60s, and skies will be clear. A few brief passing clouds could move across the region, but we’ll get lots of sunlight today. Sunday temperatures continue to increase, and passing clouds may move into the region. Monday temperatures bump to the 70s. We’ll start the morning with a mix of sun and clouds, but the afternoon holds chances for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.www.news8000.com