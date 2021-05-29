Cancel
A Great Day for Outdoor Activities! Enjoy your Saturday! – Isabella Hulsizer

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday temperatures will increase to the 60s, and skies will be clear. A few brief passing clouds could move across the region, but we’ll get lots of sunlight today. Sunday temperatures continue to increase, and passing clouds may move into the region. Monday temperatures bump to the 70s. We’ll start the morning with a mix of sun and clouds, but the afternoon holds chances for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms chances remain in the region today, with the severe conditions being very conditional on how today pans out. If we get some sunshine this afternoon, chances for stronger thunderstorms are higher. If today is mostly cloudy, we could potentially get general thunderstorms some chances for rain. Confidence in these storms is lower than average and there is a good chance that thunderstorms will deviate from the forecast.
Storms are expected to develop later this afternoon, with a few being strong to severe in the level 2 (yellow) risk parts of the map. The main threats include strong winds, larger hail and localized heavy downpours. These storms could stick around overnight, but it looks like there could be a lull in between waves. It’s important to remain weather aware today due to the constant change of the forecast.