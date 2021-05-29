Vietnam Discovers New Hybrid Virus Variant: State Media

We are on the verge of summer, the incidence is low, although slowly, and hospitals are emptying of covid patients. What could go wrong?. With these variants that we know today, we will win the battle. The problem is that variants will continue to come, as is happening in the United Kingdom, where India has arrived and their pace has changed. They had a much higher percentage of vaccinated than us and it is already beginning to be noticed in hospitals. The good news is that vaccines seem to hold up. The problem is that the strongest variant is the one to be imposed. It is Darwin’s law of selection. We started with the Wuhan one, then the D614G, then the British one and now it’s going to be the Indian one. What comes next will probably have a certain vaccine escape. The British said that in July they would have a new wave because of the unvaccinated people and because the variant that came would avoid the neutralizing antibodies of the vaccines and of the infections.