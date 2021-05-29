Cancel
Public Health

Vietnam Discovers New Hybrid Virus Variant: State Media

By AFP News
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam has discovered a new Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains, state media reported Saturday. The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

