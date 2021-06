Experts believe Colorado’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will keep dropping through the summer, though it’s less clear what will happen come fall. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 371 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Hospitalizations also finally dropped below the July 2020 summer peak of 412 — a feat that took nearly eight months. (The summer 2020 wave was the smallest of the four Colorado has experienced, with less than a quarter of the hospitalizations at the worst point in December.)