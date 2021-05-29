CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church plans job training initiative

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2021-05-29

Jackson Chapel First Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with...

restorationnewsmedia.com

WDVM 25

National Black Church Initiative releases VACCNEWS paper to members

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Black Church Initiative is working to close the gap when it comes to minorities being vaccinated. The NBCI released their VACCNEWS paper at a press conference at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in the District. The newspaper features testimonies from Black and Hispanic doctors regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Reverend Anthony […]
WASHINGTON, DC
oc-breeze.com

Saddleback Church hosting free job fair for Orange County community

Saddleback Church is hosting a free outdoor job fair for the community on Wednesday, October 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its Lake Forest location. In advance of the fair, online workshops will be offered on the following topics:. Resume writing. Personal branding. Interview preparation. LinkedIn and more.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lucama resident brings community together

I want to give a shout-out to Ms. Gladys Martinez of Lucama! She is a frequent and outspoken attende... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
LUCAMA, NC
beaconjournal.com

Staff at The Chapel feared for their jobs, investigation into church crisis reveals

Many staff members at The Chapel feared losing their jobs under the leadership of former Senior Pastor Tim Armstrong, according to results of a church-commissioned investigation released last week. The Chapel, with seven campuses across the Akron area, has been rebounding from a May dispute that threatened to split the...
RELIGION
#Job Training#Jackson Chapel#Raleigh#The Wilson Times
FL Radio Group

Geneva Rotary Plans Alternative to Santa Train

For the second year in a row, the Geneva Rotary Club is cancelling its popular Santa train in December. Past President Dave Cook says COVID restrictions would have limited what the club could do. He says plans are in the works with the Geneva Public Library for another Santa event.
GENEVA, NY
nonpareilonline.com

Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 10:35-45. Saint John Lutheran Church. Saint John Lutheran...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
cityofwhiteplains.com

Job Training Available for White Plains Residents

• Do you want to enroll in job training and need financial support?. You may be eligible for a job training scholarship funded through the City of White Plains' Community Development CARES Act Program. 914-592-0849 adulted@swboces.org. +
JOBS
Herald-Dispatch

Westmoreland church plans free lunch for first responders

HUNTINGTON — Westmoreland Baptist Church, 3401 Hughes St., will host a free appreciation lunch for all first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The meal will include chili and assorted desserts. Those attending can park on the church parking lot. The meal will take place in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Church Administrator

First Presbyterian Church in Oil City is seeking a part-time (20 hours/week) church administrator. Good interpersonal and telephone skills are necessary. Basic computer skills required (knowledge of Microsoft Office, social media, email, Google Docs). Salary is negotiable based on experience. Email resume to Firstpresby@comcast.net. Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group,...
OIL CITY, PA
nemiss.news

Union County Job Fair with area employers to be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church

Three Rivers Planning and Development District is partnering with the Union County Development Association (UCDA) and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) to host a job fair in New Albany. On Wednesday, October 20th, 30 employers from the New Albany area will gather at Hillcrest Baptist Church to secure...
POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Officials cheer tech academy’s groundbreaking

The new building that will house the Wilson Academy of Applied Technology is one step closer to real... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
cgiar.org

National breeding institutes deliver initial program costing at in-person training course

A new costing tool is helping national breeding programs get the financial data needed to improve their efficiency, effectiveness and transparency. And now, in its first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic, CGIAR Excellence in Breeding (EiB) has prepped six African National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems (NARES) to fully cost their programs.
AGRICULTURE
WATE

Controversial church plans to build in Grainger County

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A church that has made national headlines for its advocacy of the Second Amendment is coming to East Tennessee. For Rod of Iron Ministries, having a rifle is an article of faith — you may have heard about them from their leader wearing a crown of bullets, or from members carrying guns during church services.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
branfordseven.com

Lamont unveils plan to create jobs, bolster communities

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday introduced two aspects of his Economic Action Plan designed to create more than 80,000 jobs while at the same time injecting vibrancy into communities around the state through $750 million in funding. “Investing in our communities and high-growth industry sectors...
POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Holy Spirit has 7-fold nature

Revelation 3:1 (ESV) “And to the angel of the church in Sardis write: ‘The words of him who has the ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Class studies ways to retain young professionals

Retaining young professionals is a prominent problem in rural areas, but Wilson Leadership Institute... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
wrbl.com

A Phenix City Church plans luncheon for first responders

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A local Phenix City church is working on a plan to show its appreciation for first responders in the community. Grace Free Will Baptist Church is organizing a free luncheon for first responders in Columbus and Phenix City. With all of the recent shootings and crimes within the community, the church wants first responders to know they appreciate all of their hard work.
PHENIX CITY, AL

