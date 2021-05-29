MEMORIAL DAY 2021: Gulf War’s 30th Anniversary

Due to COVID, from which thankfully we are emerging with life getting back to normal, a few anniversaries were almost forgotten about in today’s media. This includes the 30th anniversary of the Gulf War, which came to define my generation of veterans. I don’t pretend to be a combat veteran, as I was stationed in Germany, at the time. In fact, my unit was processed for overseas movement (POM), as it is called when being prepared to enter combat, but then the war ended too suddenly.