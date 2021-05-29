Cancel
Chew This! Apple Coleslaw, a new, refreshing twist on a classic

By BLAISE DOUBMAN
Courier-Times
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love coming up with recipes for new and exciting takes on classic dishes and this recipe is a shining example. Who loves coleslaw? I know I do. I always tell people, if they find they do not really like this classic side dish, my guess is, that they have not had a good recipe for one. So many recipes for coleslaw are just bagged coleslaw mix, mixed with mayonnaise. Do not get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with that in a pinch but at least add in a little sugar, salt, pepper, apple cider vinegar, celery seed and a squirt of yellow mustard into the mayonnaise before combining with the bagged mix. If you browse online for coleslaw recipes you will find thousands of variations. Most recipes are traditional coleslaw recipes but every once in awhile you will find a unique version that contains raisins or different types of sliced vegetables.

