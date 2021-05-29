Chew This! Apple Coleslaw, a new, refreshing twist on a classic

Growing up, I preferred my eggs to be scrambled and sprinkled with something my Grandma Barbra would call “monkey dust”. It was years later that I found out what “monkey dust” really was! What was it? McCormick’s Nature’s Seasoning. I actually still use that very same seasoning today in many of my dishes, such as pork, vegetable salads and homemade croutons. The seasoning evokes special magical memories to me, so I vowed that I would always have some in my pantry. I think about the only thing I have not tried the seasoning on is popcorn. Making a mental note and will try and report back my findings later! Ha! Seriously though, most all of my life I have preferred my eggs to be scrambled. Only about five years ago did I branch out and start trying fried eggs, poached eggs and omelets. I think out of the most current variations I have tried; omelets have become a personal favorite. I remember when my Grandma Deloris was staying at Glen Oaks Health Campus, the last few months of her life, she would order an omelet for dinner every single day. Sometimes it would be filled with sausage, sometimes it would be filled with onion and cheese. She loved them because up until that moment in her life, she had never had an omelet before. Her eyes would sparkle at just the sound of the word.