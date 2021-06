It is true that the social media site namely Facebook has come with a bang. It has helped users get connected with near and dear ones. Talking specifically about the site, it has become a sort of entertainment where one can equally connect with others. However, when passion becomes obsession and start taking toll in the lives of people then do look for ways to curtail it. Also, in view of the security and privacy issues, if you are looking for ways to delete the account, then there is a step-by-step guide to Delete Facebook Account with the help of Android device.