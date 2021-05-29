Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach, police searching for suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach Friday night, and the Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

According to police, at about 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway for the crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, an adult man, in the roadway.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that the motorcyclist was driving east on Ferrell Parkway, while the suspect vehicle was driving west on Indian River Road making a left-hand turn. The suspect vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect's vehicle.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist from his vehicle onto the roadway.

The suspect vehicle continued driving towards the interstate.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with dark tinted windows, significant damage to the left rear quarter panel area and a missing or damaged left rear brake light.

If you or someone you know can help police identify this vehicle, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Crash Team (FACT). No other information is available at this time.