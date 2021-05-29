Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach, police searching for suspect

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufUPh_0aFNvuj200

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach Friday night, and the Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

According to police, at about 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway for the crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, an adult man, in the roadway.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that the motorcyclist was driving east on Ferrell Parkway, while the suspect vehicle was driving west on Indian River Road making a left-hand turn. The suspect vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect's vehicle.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist from his vehicle onto the roadway.

The suspect vehicle continued driving towards the interstate.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with dark tinted windows, significant damage to the left rear quarter panel area and a missing or damaged left rear brake light.

If you or someone you know can help police identify this vehicle, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Crash Team (FACT). No other information is available at this time.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Toyota Tundra#The Fatal Crash Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
WTKR News 3

Norfolk Police search for man wanted in connection to shooting on E. Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on E. Little Creek Road. 29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter, of Portsmouth, has active warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.