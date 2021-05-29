Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Portsmouth

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 17 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a vacant house early Saturday morning.

According to PFRES officials, the call for the fire came in at around 1 a.m. Crews responded to the 1500 block of Highland Avenue, where they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire venting from the structure.

Crews were able to control and extinguish the fire quickly.

PFRES EMS units were on scene to provide medical support, but the home was reported vacant and no injuries have been reported.

The fire's cause is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.

