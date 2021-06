Self-compassion is difficult but it’s the key factor for overall good mental health. What you need for self-compassion is flexibility in thinking. Psychological flexibility is defined as the ability to stay in touch with reality and the present moment, even when emotions and negative thoughts are overwhelming. In those situations, we might think about how we should have done things differently (past) or how things will be terrible (future). Flexibility is crucial in difficult moments when we tend to be harsh with ourselves. Staying in the moment matters.