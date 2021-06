Director Andy Muschietti shares a new image from the set of The Flash teasing the Batman suit for Michael Keaton’s depiction of the Dark Knight. Director Andy Muschietti has shared a new image from the set of The Flash teasing the Batman suit for Michael Keaton’s depiction of the Dark Knight. Written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe will see the titular speedster go back in time in an effort to save his mother from being murdered but instead messes with the larger franchise timeline. Ezra Miller reprises the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and will star alongside Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston.