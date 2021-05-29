Danny Meyer Wants Outdoor Dining to Save New York
“Someone sent me a box of hot dogs,” Danny Meyer said, walking into Union Square Café, his oldest restaurant, clutching a large cardboard package. He placed the parcel on the bar, removed his mask, and opened an accompanying letter, from the owner of a string of hot-dog joints in Utah. The letter thanked Meyer for writing “Setting the Table,” his 2006 best-seller about the power of risktaking, eye contact, and pressed tablecloths. Meyer smiled.www.newyorker.com