Funny, Brutal Breakup Letters Women Wrote To The Disappointing Men They Dated

Cover picture for the article

If you've ever been wronged by a man (and let's face it: who hasn't?) then you're in luck. The time has come to name and shame all the men out there who have made you lose hope in dating, love, and, quite frankly, the universe. Instagram account 'To The Guys I've (Kinda) Dated' helps women get the closure they need by publishing open letters to the men (exes or almost exes) who have disappointed them somehow.

