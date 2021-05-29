Funny, Brutal Breakup Letters Women Wrote To The Disappointing Men They Dated

As a child of the 1980s growing up in the UK, I remember the alluring television advertisement that featured ‘The Flake Girl’ and the tagline “Only the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate tastes like chocolate never tasted before.” Unwrapping the mouth-watering chocolate, the Flake Girl succumbed to temptation and enjoyed a moment of pure pleasure. True to the tagline, the creamy chocolate does indeed taste so good, while also feeling just a little bit naughty. Fast forward to the 2020s and a new kind of flake appears to be in abundance. It comes without a marketing tagline, yet still delivers the same blend of something good and bad all in one hit. You will not find this latest incarnation on supermarket shelves, amongst the chocolate and sweets. Nor does it come with a calorie count that you choose to overlook because the creamy goodness is worth it.