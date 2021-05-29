Roundup Of The Absolute Worst Dates People Went On This Week
Bad dates make for GREAT stories, and we have lots of them. With millions of single people getting back in action on the dating apps around the world we are once again becoming flush with hilarious experiences and awkward situations, and as always, they do not disappoint. We have teamed up with dating blog The Single Society to bring you a list of the absolute worst things that happened on the dates of last week. Do YOU have a bad/funny/awkward date to share? Spill the tea, please. You could also be featured in next week's list of horrible dates!cheezburger.com