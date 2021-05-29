Summit Avenue garden preserved in Smithsonian archive
With coralbells and cranesbilll. And pretty maindenhair ferns all in a row. And so, so much more — all of it recently and extensively documented in words and photos by the St. Paul Garden Club. Known officially as “The Hols Garden,” it has been accepted into The Garden Club of America Collection at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Gardens. In the months to come, the Hols Garden will be available to study online, along with other gardens past and present from around the country.www.twincities.com