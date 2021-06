While everyone is salivating over the crop of draftees and UDFA’s, ESPN took time to check out some of the women involved in the NFL, specifically with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have of the largest contingents of women coaches and business office staff in the NFL. Lori Locust serves as an assistant defensive line coach in Tampa. Yes, one of the coaches responsible for that defensive line that dominated so many games over the course of the season.