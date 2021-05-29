Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Greg Jennings thinks Joe Burrow will bring top free agents to Bengals

By Nick Manchester
Cincy Jungle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals have had their most active offseason periods in back-to-back years. Between the last two free agency spending sprees and NFL Draft classes, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor have rebuilt almost their entire team, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Bengals’ defense in 2018 was one of the worst in the league, but the only starter from that defense that will start in 2021 is Jessie Bates III.

www.cincyjungle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Tobin
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Fox Sports#The Herd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: Kay Adams believes Joe Burrow is a dark horse for NFL MVP

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during warm-up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to have their...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: Joe Burrow just outside top-10 in ESPN fantasy QB rankings

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ESPN’s fantasy projections for every player for the 2021 season are...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: 6 must-watch quarterback matchups for Joe Burrow in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Joe Burrow has an important season ahead of...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Analyst Expects Joe Burrow to Improve in One Key Area This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow flashed plenty of potential during his rookie campaign last season. He threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games and helped make the Bengals relevant for the first time since 2015. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is expecting Burrow to improve in...
NFLNFL

Joe Burrow wants Bengals' offense to be 'more explosive' downfield in 2021

Joe Burrow's rehab from an ACL tear allowed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback time to assess his play from an abbreviated rookie season. Discussing his return to action with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Burrow said one area he needs to improve in Year 2 is his deep-ball accuracy to create more explosive plays.
NFLCincy Jungle

Joe Burrow’s arm looks much stronger

The scouting report on Joe Burrow was basically that he was a complete quarterback in areas like touch, accuracy, and anticipation. He had all the tools to play in the NFL. He just didn’t have a canon for an arm. Apparently that wasn’t enough. So he traded his slingshot for...
NFLchatsports.com

How Joe Burrow’s parents experienced their son’s ACL injury

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final six games of his rookie season, thanks to a torn ACL suffered in the Cincinnati Bengals’ week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. Burrow was sacked by two Washington defenders, destroying his knee in the process. Hundreds of miles away,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: It’s laughable to consider Joe Burrow better than Baker Mayfield

Fans of the Browns should be offended at CBS’s placement of Baker Mayfield. There are not 14 better quarterbacks than Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ signal-caller had a statistically proven top-10 season in 2020. Yet, CBS disrespected yet another Browns player by playing him so far down the list. Not only was he not in the Top 14, but he was behind Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Justin Herbert. Sure, no one is making an argument he’s better than Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, but Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan?
NFLNFL

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: QB Burrow looks like the 'same old Joe'

By all accounts, Joe Burrow is on track to return good as new when the Cincinnati Bengals open up training camp in July. During OTAs, the QB is already turning heads and stinging hands. "It's been fun watching him because he looks good throwing the football," head coach Zac Taylor...
NFLYardbarker

Data Says Joe Burrow and the Bengals Should Take a Leap in 2021

This has been an excited offseason for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The team added their next great receiving talent in Ja'Marr Chase, but more importantly, Joe Burrow started attending work like a normal employee. Burrow's recovery from a torn left ACL and MCL has gone as well as possible thus far....
NFLColumbus Dispatch

Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson on Joe Burrow: 'He’s good. He's really good'

The Enquirer caught up with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson ahead of his boxing debut Sunday versus 33-year-old former NFL hopeful-turned-bareknuckle-fighter Brian Maxwell. Johnson is known for taking chances and trying new ventures, and his decision to step in the ring exemplifies that. His former team took a...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: Zach Ertz would give Joe Burrow a legitimate weapon at tight end

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to roll with Drew Sample and C.J. Uzomah as their main tight ends this year, but they should seriously consider trading for Zach Ertz, who is still on the trade block. By trading for Ertz, the Bengals would add another major weapon to Joe Burrow’s offense...
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s connection is reforming at Bengals OTAs

84 times did Joe Burrow connect with Ja’Marr Chase during LSU’s 2019 championship season. 20 of those connections resulted in touchdowns. Needless to say, the Bengals couldn’t resist harnessing that connection for themselves. Burrow and Chase have only practiced together a few times since the latter was drafted with the...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor talks Joe Burrow’s improved arm strength

Two weeks ago, when the Bengals kicked off voluntary OTAs, quarterback Joe Burrow said he wanted to be 100% ready to go by the start of training camp in July. Burrow claimed he was at about 85% at that time, but signs point to him inching closer and closer to 100%.