Greg Jennings thinks Joe Burrow will bring top free agents to Bengals

Fans of the Browns should be offended at CBS’s placement of Baker Mayfield. There are not 14 better quarterbacks than Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ signal-caller had a statistically proven top-10 season in 2020. Yet, CBS disrespected yet another Browns player by playing him so far down the list. Not only was he not in the Top 14, but he was behind Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Justin Herbert. Sure, no one is making an argument he’s better than Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, but Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan?