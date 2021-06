Last year, the New York Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the Trade Deadline, and while he fit the mold of what the Islanders needed, he struggled to produce in what was left of the regular season. But then, in the postseason, he exploded, scoring the first Islanders goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Islanders and recording eight more. He is a playoff player, and today, he showed that again as the Islanders downed the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 on the road.