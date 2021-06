In the Western fast-food culture, ketchup and mustard are to condiments what salt and pepper are to spices. Sure, they’re not quite as all-encompassing as the base spices. With that being said, most of us probably have a bottle of each lying around, just waiting to make virtually everything tastier. The thing about ketchup and mustard is that while they’re both quite delicious, few people expect them to be healthy. They’re all about accompanying fast food, after all. Still, if you’d find yourself abandoned on a deserted island and were given the option of having an unlimited supply of either condiment, which one would you choose to keep you alive and healthy just that little bit longer? Let’s take a look at which condiment has a better nutritional value.