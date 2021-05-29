Cancel
Horoscocpes May 29, 2021: Riley Keough, live and learn

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Riley Keough, 32; Melanie Brown, 46; Rupert Everett, 62; Annette Bening, 63. Happy Birthday: Live and learn. You’ll gain perspective if you do your research before getting involved in other people’s plans. Express your needs and wants, and don’t feel guilty because you want to follow your heart instead of someone’s path. Concentrate on what’s important to you, and you will reach your destination of choice. Take control instead of being controlled. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 26, 34, 42, 47.

