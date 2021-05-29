Cancel
ASK IRA: Is Heat lineup move a sign of free-agency intentions?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 17 days ago

Q: Ira, what comes next for Kendrick Nunn? They did him dirty. — Sam.

A: No, they actually did right by sticking with Kendrick Nunn as long as they did, including maximum regular-season exposure as he approaches free agency this summer. Even with Goran Dragic moving into the starting lineup for Thursday’s Game 3, Kendrick, by now, has shown that he is a starting-caliber NBA guard. I doubt this move changes teams’ perspectives on Kendrick’s price point. He has had a good season, just got caught in a bad spot at the start of this series. The bigger question is whether the Heat view Kendrick as a starter going forward, since they have the right to make him a restricted free agent and therefore matchup outside offers. The Heat’s position against the 2021-22 luxury tax likely will be more of factor in their offseason approach with Kendrick than a playoff lineup reshuffle. But if the price point truly becomes $15 million per, than I think they punt, perhaps attempting to get some value back as part of a sign-and-trade.

Q: Do you think they should start working with Bam Adebayo more as a power forward, then they would have Dewayne Dedmon at center? — Thomas M.

A: First, Dewayne Dedmon is an impending free agent and the Heat likely will have little salary-cap wherewithal to offer more than the minimum. So there are no givens about Dewayne returning, even with how relatively well it has worked out since he joined the team. But to your greater point, for all the Heat’s position-less structuring, at some point a decision has to be made about whether Bam Adebayo will spend his career muscling up at center or utilizing athleticism on the perimeter. In addition to the strategic part of the equation, that also is part of the conditioning equation. In the past two seasons, alone, Bam has played power forward defensively alongside Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk, and has played center alongside Jae Crowder, Trevor Ariza and a cast of others. It might prove to be that if you’re either a four or a five that, ultimately, you are neither.

Q: Are the other teams in the East much better than last season? — Held.

A: They are. Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Milwaukee are in another league, even though they’re in the same conference as the rest of the East. That’s why the entire Heat equation would have a decidedly different perspective had they gotten into the Nos. 4-5 bracket against the Knicks or Hawks. Then there could have been a fair fight. This 2020-21 Heat team has simply not shown to be on the level of the Nets, 76ers or Bucks. And this Milwaukee series only offers further proof.

