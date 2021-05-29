James Walker: As state begins to reopen, so do we
I guess you can say I feel like a new person. About two weeks ago, I was walking down Whalley Avenue in New Haven feeling pretty good. It was a beautiful day, but there were more reasons to be outside than simply the bright sun and warm weather. After 14 months of social isolation and uncertainty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had given the OK for people to lose the masks when outside and, once again, safely mingle together.