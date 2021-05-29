Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Opera House Theatre Company presents fan favorites coming this summer

Star News Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpera House Theatre Company is announced several shows will be coming to the Wilson Center stage this summer. These include the return of audience favorite "Always…Patsy Cline," starring Wilmington native Annie Tracy Marsh; an evening of music with Legends Live On! Starring Legacy, featuring another Wilmingtonian, Tracy Byrd, as well as other Broadway performers, bringing you iconic songs from decades of amazing music; and "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra."

www.starnewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, NC
City
Broadway, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Friendship#Wilson Center#Wilmingtonian#Starring Legacy#Beatles#Earth Wind Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Trace Adkins at Wilson Center rescheduled for early 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to an unavoidable change in the touring schedule, the Trace Adkins tour is forced to reschedule the concert at the Wilson Center. The concert will now take place on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., rather than the previously scheduled date of Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wilmington, NCWECT

FOX releases trailer for ‘Welcome to Flatch’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - FOX released its first trailer for a TV show that was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw. Welcome to Flatch was inspired by the BBC Studios series This Country. The half-hour comedy was written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Greatest Showman) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (The Office, Bridesmaids).