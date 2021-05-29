Opera House Theatre Company presents fan favorites coming this summer

Opera House Theatre Company is announced several shows will be coming to the Wilson Center stage this summer. These include the return of audience favorite "Always…Patsy Cline," starring Wilmington native Annie Tracy Marsh; an evening of music with Legends Live On! Starring Legacy, featuring another Wilmingtonian, Tracy Byrd, as well as other Broadway performers, bringing you iconic songs from decades of amazing music; and "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra."