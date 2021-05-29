Cancel
Dallas, TX

This Midway Hollow Contemporary Is a Slam Dunk of a Lease!

By Karen Eubank
This Midway Hollow contemporary will make a lucky renter very happy, especially if they're tall. It just happens to be owned by Dallas Mavericks' Salah Mejri, who is 7 feet 2 inches. Needless to say, there's plenty of headroom in this home!. Selling to an NBA star was probably not...

Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what's hot, (what's not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A's. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone's blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn't trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it's with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

CandysDirt

Alex Perry’s Legendary Competitive Spirit: “I Don’t Have Time to be on Cloud Nine.”

Alex Perry is a name brand, a respected professional known for his deep experience and celebrated for numerous successes as a top producer with Allie Beth Allman & Associates. His long list of accomplishments with the brokerage, as well as in the Dallas luxury real estate community, has made him a star. Year-to-date, Perry has already sold an impressive $220 million, which represents a significant new trajectory for one of the area’s leading agents in a red-hot housing market.
CandysDirt

Bringing Character Back: Chad Brown’s French Creole Home Blows Off the Market!

Character has become popular again and it’s refreshing to see buyers fully embrace it. The fact that this French Creole-inspired home blew off the market is a testament to what our buyers want today. This beauty had multiple offers within two weeks and is under contract. That’s also a testament to the marketing prowess of Dave Perry-Miller’s Jamie Kohlmann and Ryan Streiff.
CandysDirt

This M Streets Cottage Continues to Capture Our Hearts

When asked about the best neighborhoods in Dallas, the M Streets have been considered a hot spot since they were developed. Filled with some of the best examples of period revival architecture, homes like this charming M Streets cottage have captured the hearts of young professionals since Fletcher and Frank McNeny started developing 100 acres in the heart of Greenland Hills in the early 1920s.
CandysDirt

Rogers Healy’s High-Profile Relocation Arm Rebrands

Healy Global Relocation is now Healy Global Real Estate and Relocation. Founded in 2009, the Dallas-based company incorporated the change to reflect the company’s strong footprint in global real estate and relocation efforts. Healy Global Real Estate and Relocation, a division of The Rogers Healy Companies, has relocated countless high-profile...
CandysDirt

From Start to Finish, This Lochwood Meadows Flip Was Kismet

This Lochwood Meadows ranch home is the epitome of kismet. From the investors to the stager, it was all meant to be. I spotted the house a few days ago on my friend Karen Otto’s Instagram page. Otto and her husband Eddie own Home Star Staging in Plano and are known for creating a unique style and character in properties. I asked her for the inside skinny, and she pointed me to Shawn Xu and his business partner Jay Fang, owners of U Property Management.
CandysDirt

Life at The Top is Sweeter With These Luxe Penthouse Listings

With single-family home inventory at an all-time low, it’s no wonder that homes in the sky are becoming more sought after. It’s also no wonder that homes at the tip top are becoming even more coveted. If you’re seeking a penthouse in Dallas, you’re in luck, too. Not only are there some stellar options on the market, they represent some of the best buildings in Dallas — and in style, too!
CandysDirt

So Long, Scottsdale: Melissa Watt Returns to Dallas

Realtor Melissa Watt has returned to her hometown. She is now affiliated with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, where she will serve as a luxury real estate specialist. Before coming back to Texas earlier this month, she’d spent the last five years working in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she specialized in selling high-end resort real estate.
CandysDirt

A Cornucopia of Color in This Lake Ray Hubbard Home

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week is a colorful Lake Ray Hubbard beauty listed by Shelbie McKenzie of Coldwell Banker Realty Rockwall. Why do I say colorful?. This Mark Molthan Custom Home sits on more than a quarter-acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard. Green, blue, and all shades of orange — those are the colors you’ll take in while sitting on the oversized patio and second-story deck, looking towards the lake.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Dallas, TX

Fifteen Years of D CEO

Fifteen Years of D CEO

“We met with scores of CEOs while planning this magazine, and their biggest complaint was a feeling of being disconnected, a loss of a sense of place. They wanted to know how the local economy is doing. They wanted to know about the new ideas and innovations percolating around town. Most of all, they wanted to know about each other.” Wick Allison, May 2006.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.