Romance thriller 'The Newcomer' by Mary Kay Andrews finds danger, and love, at the beach

Luca is an unusual entry in Pixar’s filmography. On its surface, it seems almost slight. It aims for a small canvas and appears to be a story about a couple of sea monsters masquerading as humans who hope to win a Vespa in a small post-war Italian town. But if you examine the film’s subtext, you can see that it’s arguably one of the animation studio’s most bold and daring movies as it embraces a story of first love between two adolescent boys. Of course, Pixar is owned by Disney, and Disney is the studio that wants to do victory laps when a supporting character dances with a man. Hollywood films need to open not only for American audiences who harbor their own prejudices, but also international audiences that can share those prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community. It’s easy to change your corporate Twitter avatar to a rainbow; it’s harder to tell a story that says love is love even if it’s between two people of the same gender. In 2021, Luca may be as far as a major studio is willing to venture, but it still manages to be a sweet, charming film about first love couched in an underdog/outsider narrative.