Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Romance thriller 'The Newcomer' by Mary Kay Andrews finds danger, and love, at the beach

Star News Online
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day means that beach reads are officially back in season. Just in time, Atlanta author Mary Kay Andrews serves up a nearly perfect example of the genre with "The Newcomer." Our story opens as 33-year-old Letty Carnahan is speeding south in a used Kia with her 4-year-old niece Maya...

www.starnewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Beach#Florida Gulf Coast#Kia#Law Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

In ‘Love Scenes,’ Bridget Morrissey Crafts a Cinematic Hollywood Romance

Can people actually change? It’s a question some of us are scared to contemplate, but one that author Bridget Morrissey fearlessly entertains in her new book, Love Scenes. In her YA work — What You Left Me and When the Light Went Out — Morrissey made a name for herself by revealing how the bonds of friendship can carry us through unspeakable trauma. But Morrissey’s first adult novel finds her in new territory, specifically amidst the world of Hollywood and the world of romance.
Musicthewordisbond.com

Ice Tha One find love with “Mary”

Ice Tha One shares the summer-tinged single “Mary” which displays her singing prowess and shows the listener a more tender side of the rapper. She teams up with Toronto producer HeyBombay who crafts a smooth, uplifting backdrop ripe with anthemic horns, lush textures and solid drum grooves to get the job done.
Books & Literaturefully-booked.ca

A Summer Thriller For Everyone: 10 Books to Keep you Company at the Beach

Is there anything better than a summer thriller? They’re hands down my favourite kind of . Creepy stalkers, grisly crime scenes and something sinister just below the surface? They’re the perfect story to get wrapped up in while you’re soaking up some sun. If these thrilling tales are your choice for fun summer, we’ve got 10 thriller books to add to your TBR this year. Get ready for thrills, chills and everything in between!
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Shark Beach Trailer Drops Chris Hemsworth Deep Into Dangerous Waters

Calling all shark lovers, next month ushers in the arrival of SharkFest. National Geographic's flagship special Shark Beach was teased today with a trailer featuring Thor (or at least his equally mighty alter-ego Chris Hemsworth), who will be diving deep with shark experts. Together, they will discover all there is to know about one of the ocean's greatest dwellers. Shark icon and conservationist Valerie Taylor joins Hemsworth, taking him on a journey under the sea to observe nurse sharks in their natural habitat.
Tinley Park, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Romance lives on at Love’s Sweet Arrow: Tinley Park bookshop celebrates 2nd anniversary

After weathering the storm of the pandemic, Tinley Park’s Love’s Sweet Arrow — a bookshop dedicated to the romance genre — will celebrate its second anniversary June 12-13. “We were very happy that we stayed the course,” said co-owner Roseann Backlin. “I think one of the reasons why is as soon as we started to close down, we pivoted really quickly going virtual.” Author events that were ...
Worldallkpop.com

Han So Hwee & Song Kang begin their dangerous romance in brand new 'Nevertheless' teaser

JTBC has unveiled a heart-fluttering new teaser for the first episode of its anticipated Saturday night drama series, 'Nevertheless'!. In this sweet, yet nerve-wracking teaser, college students Yoo Na Bi (played by Han So Hwee) and Park Jae Un (played by Song Kang) begin their dangerous, confusing relationship, even as Han So Hwee questions her attraction to the handsome and mysterious Jae Un every step of the way.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

'Lost Letters' Lead To New Love — And Hard Choices — In This YA Romance

I've been lucky to have this column — I grew up reading my way through the stacks at the Richland County Public Library and never gave a moment's thought to the timing of new book releases. These reviews have afforded me the privilege of enjoying many stories set in and around the time they are let out into the world. As suggested by the title, Hannah Reynolds's The Summer of Lost Letters is very much a summer book, set in late June and loaded with fat hydrangeas, sparkling water, and sizzling hot days.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WJCT News

For June, 3 Romances That Prove Love Is Love Is Love

Love is love is love. In Romancelandia, love in all its variations comes with joy, hijinks, sexy times and happily ever afters. These three novels are full of all that and more — including highway robbery, murder mystery, and princesses on the high seas. Because another universal truth of Romancelandia is that the journey to true love is never boring and in romance, love always wins.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Book review: Love and Fury: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft — by Samantha Silva

This biographical novel is a fictionalized historical account of the birth of Mary Wollstonecraft’s daughter and the days immediately following. Wollstonecraft was courageous, with a sensibility and mind well ahead of her time, and this well-researched and well-written novel reveals her intelligence and essence. A highly-regarded feminist philosopher in the 1700s, she authored the groundbreaking “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman,” and succeeded in living an independent life, living by the pen, as they say. She believed all women deserved the same education as men. The story, her story, is populated with her friends, illustrator and educator Fanny Blood, educator Jane Arden, her publisher Joseph Johnson, political philosopher, Thomas Paine, her husband, philosopher William Godwin, the painter and writer Henry Fuseli, to name a few, plus, of course, her daughter, Mary Shelley, the acclaimed author of the horror novel, “Frankenstein.” The book is told with two voices: Mary W, addressing her daughter, who she will not live to raise, narrates the story of her life thus far, and Mrs. B, a compassionate midwife who stays fast by Mary’s side, recounting the present circumstances while she cares for Mary. It’s a stirring, revelatory tale of love and life and feminism, rich with revolutionary ideas and actual revolutionaries.
Celebritiestheyoungfolks.com

‘Love & Other Natural Disasters’ review: A trope-y summer romance from Misa Sugiura

It’s been a banner year for fake dating in queer YA romances. First came She Drives Me Crazy, Kelly Quindlen’s rom-com about a basketball player who enlists her cheerleading nemesis in a phoney relationship scheme. Then there was Adiba Jaigirdar’s Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating, a popular girl begs a brainy frenemy to pretend to date her so her friends won’t think she’s faking her bisexuality. And Meet Cute Diary, about a trans boy who needs a fake boyfriend when his blog of cute trans relationship stories is exposed as a fraud.
MoviesFreeskier Magazine

Love hurts in Level 1’s Romance crash reel

They say for any good urban ski clip it takes about 50 shots to bag the clip. Level 1’s crash reel proves that Romance, their final feature film, is anything but easy. Set to a chaotic track by Danny Brown, this reel all but hurts to watch. That said, some of you folks are into that. And who are we to judge?
MoviesCollider

‘Luca’ Review: Pixar’s Lovely Italian Getaway Gets Its Spark from Its Homosexual Romance Subtext

Luca is an unusual entry in Pixar’s filmography. On its surface, it seems almost slight. It aims for a small canvas and appears to be a story about a couple of sea monsters masquerading as humans who hope to win a Vespa in a small post-war Italian town. But if you examine the film’s subtext, you can see that it’s arguably one of the animation studio’s most bold and daring movies as it embraces a story of first love between two adolescent boys. Of course, Pixar is owned by Disney, and Disney is the studio that wants to do victory laps when a supporting character dances with a man. Hollywood films need to open not only for American audiences who harbor their own prejudices, but also international audiences that can share those prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community. It’s easy to change your corporate Twitter avatar to a rainbow; it’s harder to tell a story that says love is love even if it’s between two people of the same gender. In 2021, Luca may be as far as a major studio is willing to venture, but it still manages to be a sweet, charming film about first love couched in an underdog/outsider narrative.
TV Showsbreakingandentering.net

‘That’s Not Love’ is James Zada’s Feel-Good ’80s & ’90s Pop Interpretation of Modern Romance

Welsh producer James Zada released his feel-good Pop single ‘That’s Not Love’ featuring the Canadian rapper Es on Friday 04 June 2021. Already an established instrumental producer of New Age music known as Llewellyn and having sold over a million copies worldwide in his 26-year old career, Zada ventures into the world of contemporary Pop music, driven by his deep love for nostalgic ’80s and ’90s evergreen floorfillers. His recent music has been gradually gaining the attention of the industry, with the dance remix of ‘Private Utopia’ praised on KISS FM. As a multi-talented composer, James Zada’s music has been featured at many TV shows including the highly acclaimed ‘Friends’.
Loveland, OHlovelandbeacon.com

Mary Statue Brings out the Love in Loveland

LOVELAND, OH (June 10, 2021) – In the Bible, the Gospel of Luke mentions Mary, the mother of Jesus, traveling to visit her relative, Elizabeth. This event happened over 2,000 years ago, over on a distant continent. Today, Mary is in the midst of an even lengthier journey, on our...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Ben Affleck wants to propose again to Jennifer Lopez

After breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, the singer found solace in the arms of her ex-fiancé. The couple can now start preparing for the wedding again. An insider told Closer that Affleck wants to take the next step in their relationship. Jennifer Lopez turns 52 on July 24. It is...