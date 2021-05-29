Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

In the early months of the pandemic, Gennie Samala was afraid of contracting the disease and bringing it home to her 67-year-old mom and 96-year-old grandma. When much was still unknown about the virus then, Samala, 29, an associate clinical social worker in Los Angeles, was diligent about bagging her clothes before putting them in the laundry room whenever she returned home from work. Then she would immediately take a shower before coming into physical contact with her family at home.