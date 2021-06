After clipping the on-page coupon and entering code EUFY1080 at checkout, Amazon is selling its Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera for $29.99. These typically sell for $40, with today’s 25% discount bringing the price down to the 2021 low. You can keep an eye on your home and family from anywhere using the mobile app, as well as any Alexa-, Assistant-, or HomeKit-compatible devices, which stream in constant 2K video. It has smart programmable detection zones and automatic motion alerts, so you’ll be the first to know if a person or pet wanders into an area where they shouldn’t be. In addition, while you’re away, you can use the two-way audio to make announcements, call for dinner, or say goodnight.