Beauty & Fashion

Fashion House Audio Solutions

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe limited-edition Bang & Olfusen x Berluti Collection has been shown off by the brands as a recent collaboration that will provide audiophiles with a new range of options to incorporate into their home. The product range includes the Beosound A1 second generation, the Beoplay H95, the Berluti Sound Pouch and the Beolab 90 and more which have all been finished with fashion houses' aesthetic. The collaboration collection consists of six pieces in all, which each make use of Berluti's iconic Venezia leather that has been patinated by hand to achieve a distinguished finish.

www.trendhunter.com
