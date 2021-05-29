Fashion House Audio Solutions

Our elders’ clothes closets have much in common. Most are jammed full of old, worn clothes. That’s alright because we don’t need to be fashion plates. Nevertheless, our old closets are often up-to-date. That’s because what goes around comes around in fashion. Are narrow ties, string ties, wide ties, or no ties in fashion? We have them. Long skirts or short skirts? We have them — but mini-skirts aren’t as comfortable now. Dirty jeans or bib overalls with holes in them? Man, do we have those. We can just dig back into our old closets. I’m still waiting for brown and white men’s oxford shoes to come back in style.