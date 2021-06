The New York Assembly on Thursday passed legislation that would tie attorney fees to the weekly compensation awarded to workers or a percentage of the worker’s compensation. The Democratic-sponsored bill, S.B. 946, which passed the Assembly in a 109-40 vote on party lines, would change attorney fees for a continuation of weekly compensation benefits for temporary total or partial disability to the amount of one week of compensation. For increases in compensation awarded for temporary total or partial disability, the fee would be set at 15% of the increased compensation.