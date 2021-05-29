Cancel
Hilo, HI

Documents detail gruesome machete attack

By JOHN BURNETT Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 62-year-old man drove himself from Hawaiian Paradise Park to the Pahoa 7-Eleven Tuesday while bleeding profusely after allegedly being attacked by his son with a homemade machete, according to court documents filed by police. Documents state David Benkosky told an acquaintance, a 56-year-old woman who attempted to tend to...

TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Cops Arrest Suspect Who Randomly Set Homeless Man on Fire

On Friday, Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after he allegedly set a homeless person on fire. Officials say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, William Woods approached a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of a business in downtown Honolulu and poured gas on him, before setting his victim on fire with a blowtorch. “That guy was completely in flames. He was just screaming,” a witness told the Hawaii Star-Advertiser. Other bystanders tried to help the frantic homeless man, with some yelling at him to drop and roll, while others called for water to help douse the flames, the Star-Advertiser reported. Officials say the 39-year-old victim suffered numerous second- and third-degree burns and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

Washington Man Killed in South Kona Traffic Collision

A 52-year-old Washington man died following a two vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021, approximately 0.1 mile south of the 88 mile marker on Highway 11. The 52-year-old male has been positively identified as Brian Kamaka Moa. Responding to a 3:57 p.m. call, police determined that a...