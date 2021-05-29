GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

What is capability? More to the point, what is off-road capability? As SUVs and certain trail-focused trucks continue to evolve, they're becoming more and more crammed with off-road aids. Things such as locking differentials, detachable anti-roll bars, off-road-specific damper settings. If you'd get off my lawn for a moment, back when I was a kid, we had 4-Lo and that was about it. Well, that and you had to get out of your vehicle to lock the front hubs. Sometimes (shudder) while kneeling in mud. These days, there are all sorts of modes and what-have-yous to assist with tricky terrain. I've gone rock crawling with friends and colleagues in too many vehicles to count, and there are two basic techniques. The first, which I think too many folks employ, is to immediately turn every single off-road feature on and start the trail like that. The second, and my preferred method, is to get out on the trail and only activate an off-road aid when forward progress is no longer possible. What does any of this have to do with a Lexus one-off called the J201? Keep reading!