Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

By MARCIA DUNN Associated Press
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Defense#Moon#Rover#Vehicles#Apollo#Mobility#White House#Gm Defense#The Japanese Space Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Toyota
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Economytransportup.com

Hyundai is Committed to Transporting Passengers via Flying Car

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors recently announced that they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025. A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi services to overcome...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Spied On The Road In Germany

A new generation of the Land Rover Range Rover is on the horizon. The heavily camouflaged example in this spy video is on a road near Stuttgart, Germany. The designers are clearly not ready to abandon the two-box, angular look from every iteration of the Range Rover. In front, the engineers cover the grille, except for a small slit in the center. The headlights appear smaller than on the current model. This one has a lump on the rear section of the roof that's likely a sensor, rather than a part of the exterior design.
Carstirebuyer.com

The Hummer HX Concept Could Have Saved GM’s Off-Road Brand From Itself

Many automotive dreams were scrambled by the economic crisis that put a hard corporate reset on the world at the end of the 2000s. The litany of upcoming cars and trucks that were canceled by the Great Recession is a long one, and matched in tenor only by the number of brands that ceased to exist as a direct result of the turmoil that would follow during the next few years.
BusinessGreenBiz

GM plans to drive $35 billion into zero-emission vehicles

General Motors has announced a dramatic increase in its planned investment in electric and autonomous vehicles, pledging to spend $35 billion in support of the transition to zero- and low-emission vehicles over the next five years. Announcing the new investment strategy last last week, the U.S. auto giant said it...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

GM Doubles Down on Electric Vehicles

Virtually all legacy automakers have started to invest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past decade. In recent years, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been one of the most aggressive with respect to EV investments. At its EV day in early 2020, GM revealed that it would invest over $20 billion...
EconomyTechRepublic

GM focuses on domestic EV battery production, self-driving tech with new investments

The company also announced its production expectations in light of the global chip shortage and the resulting manufacturing bottlenecks. Electric vehicle sales have surged in recent years as consumers trade in their combustion engines for a set of battery-powered wheels. At the same time, automotive manufacturers are investing in autonomous vehicle capabilities and testing these models on roadways around the globe. On Wednesday, General Motors announced that it was increasing its investments into EVs and AVs by 75% ($35 billion) through 2025.
EconomyThe Verge

Jaguar Land Rover says it’s developing a hydrogen-powered prototype vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover is working on a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which it plans to start testing later this year, the company announced. The vehicle is based on its Land Rover Defender, and the company says it will focus its testing on “key attributes” such as fuel consumption and off-road capabilities.
EconomyEngadget

GM increases its self-driving and EV investment to $35 billion

GM has increased the money it's earmarking for its combined EV and self-driving investment from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion. The largest automaker in the US originally planned to pour $20 billion into the endeavor but decided to give it a boost and up it to $27 billion late last year. Now, as CNBC reports, it's spending even more on efforts to go electric and driverless.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

GM Extends $5B Credit Line to Self-Driving Subsidiary Cruise

General Motors (GM) has provided a $5 billion line of credit to Cruise, its self-driving subsidiary. Cruise plans to launch a self-driving ride-hailing service. It intends to use the credit line to expand its fleet of Cruise Origin vehicles and scale up operations over the next few years. The Origin...
Businesswincountry.com

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5 billion credit line

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – General Motors Co’s majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM’s finance arm to finance its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023. “This bumps up Cruise’s total war chest...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Land Rover Defender Fuel Cell Prototype Could Bring Hydrogen to Off-Roading

Nothing like filling up your specialized jerry cans with H2 and hitting the trails. Land Rover, along with its sister company Jaguar, wants all of its vehicles to have zero tailpipe emissions by 2036. It's a noble goal and similar to other automakers, JLR is taking a multi-faceted approach to achieving that end. One component of that approach is FCEVs, or hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicles.
EconomyInvestorPlace

TSP Stock Blasts Off After TuSimple Sends Self-Driving Truck Across the U.S.

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) recent rally began when TSP successfully sent one of their self-driving trucks across the United States. Not only that, the entire trip took 10 fewer hours than it would take a person in a normal vehicle to complete. That’s a 42% savings on time, and extremely bullish for TSP stock holders.
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Is Finally Hitting the Road on Mars

With its helicopter babysitting duties all wrapped up, Perseverance can finally get down to the serious business of searching the Martian landscape for signs of former life. “We are putting the rover’s commissioning phase as well as the landing site in our rearview mirror and hitting the road,” Jennifer Trosper, Perseverance project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

A $5 Billion Boost For Autonomous Vehicles

If General Motors (NYSE:GM) is going to be a great investment over the next decade I don't think it will be because people buy electric trucks or the company develops a compelling electric SUV. The company's long-term future is tied to Cruise, the autonomous ride-sharing company GM bought in 2016.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Lexus J201 First Drive: Heading Off-Road in a Hardcore Lexus SUV

What is capability? More to the point, what is off-road capability? As SUVs and certain trail-focused trucks continue to evolve, they're becoming more and more crammed with off-road aids. Things such as locking differentials, detachable anti-roll bars, off-road-specific damper settings. If you'd get off my lawn for a moment, back when I was a kid, we had 4-Lo and that was about it. Well, that and you had to get out of your vehicle to lock the front hubs. Sometimes (shudder) while kneeling in mud. These days, there are all sorts of modes and what-have-yous to assist with tricky terrain. I've gone rock crawling with friends and colleagues in too many vehicles to count, and there are two basic techniques. The first, which I think too many folks employ, is to immediately turn every single off-road feature on and start the trail like that. The second, and my preferred method, is to get out on the trail and only activate an off-road aid when forward progress is no longer possible. What does any of this have to do with a Lexus one-off called the J201? Keep reading!