8 Wonderful Ways To Soothe Your Muscles This Summer

"The Game Changers" is billed as a documentary about meat, protein and strength. The mission: to show folks that for many professional athletes, a vegan or vegetarian diet gives them an edge over their competition, and it can do the same for you in the gym, on the field, at work and at home. As the vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian says: "When people ask me, 'How can you get strong as an ox without eating meat?' my answer is, 'Have you ever seen an ox eating meat?' "