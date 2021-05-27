8 Wonderful Ways To Soothe Your Muscles This Summer
A few days after a hard day at work, a strenuous workout or even a long day swimming at the beach it is common to experience tight and achy muscles. Sore muscles are caused by small amounts of damage to your muscle due to exercise or exertion, triggering an inflammatory response as part of the repair process. Additional fluid around your muscles caused by inflammation exerts more pressure resulting in soreness or tightness usually starting the day after your workout.www.fashiongonerogue.com