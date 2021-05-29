Cancel
Delaware State

Weekend COVID-19 test, Biden in Delaware, Indianapolis 500: 5 things to know this weekend

By Editors
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus infections down, air travel up: Memorial Day Weekend is a big test. It's officially Memorial Day Weekend, coronavirus infections are dropping and 50% of the American adults are fully vaccinated. It's a recipe for a big serving of travel. More than 37 million people are expected to go 50 miles or more from home this weekend – a 60% jump compared to last year, but still 6 million people fewer than the pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekend in 2019, according to AAA. Memorial Day weekend will be a test of whether the U.S. can avoid the spikes in infections and hospitalizations that occurred amid, and after, the winter holidays before vaccines were widely available. The takeaway from the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky: "If you are vaccinated, you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day."

